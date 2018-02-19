Did you think winter was over? Not so fast.
Portland got itself a dusting of snow this weekend—anywhere from half an inch to four inches fell across the city. It marks the first significant snowfall in Portland since Christmas Eve.
That's a relief, seeing as the city was crippled for much of January 2017 by huge snowstorms and a bitter freeze. Still, this weekend's light frosting made for some nice pictures (see below).
The flurries come four days after an unprecedented snowfall at the Portland Airport. The National Weather Service of Portland says it was only the seventh time in 75 years that PDX saw snow on Valentine's Day.
The snow might not stick around long. According to the NWS, sunny (albeit cold) weather is expected this afternoon.
Here are the best city snap shots sent in from our readers.
