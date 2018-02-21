This is a hard week to live outside. Nighttime temperatures have been frigid since Sunday, and more snow is expected to fall tonight and tomorrow morning.
In order to provide services to the city's homeless during this icy weather, the Joint Office of Homeless Services will keep warming shelters open to anyone in need through Thursday.
"Severe weather centers do not require identification or any other documentation," a county statement reads. "No one seeking shelter during severe weather will be turned away."
Shelter providers are now also calling on Portlanders to donate winter gear.
"Today the callout for donated goods—particularly hats, gloves, coats—is even more urgent," says county spokesman Denis Theriault.
He adds that, "early and sustained calls for donations have helped through the first 12 or so days of severe weather since November. But a long stretch like this one means more help is needed, and we're hoping to point folks to our list of items and drop sites."
Some of the most-needed items on the county's list include thick socks, waterproof gloves, hats and coats and sleeping bags.
Those with gear to donate can visit http://211info.org/donations for a map of drop sites.
