After spending more than $100,000 this year and $855,000 last year, proponents of a 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax on sweetened soft drinks abandoned hopes this week of putting the tax on the November 2018 ballot. As first reported by WW, the Coalition for Healthy Kids and Education Committee, which only last November moved its target from May to this November, say now is not the right time to join cities such as Seattle, Berkeley and Philadelphia, which have already passed such taxes. The soda industry has made it clear it will spend whatever is necessary to defeat such a tax. "While there will be no ballot measure in the current political cycle, our diverse and broad coalition remains committed to working toward reduced soda consumption," said campaign manager Terri Steenbergen in a statement.