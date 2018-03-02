“A district spokesperson’s response in a recent media story about the BPI contract and the lack of governance controls was disappointing, inadequate and not in keeping to the standards of oversight and accountability we would expect,” Brim-Edwards wrote.

Questions about PPS’ contract oversight are not new.

Two years ago, the Portland Tribune reported that PPS signed no-bid contracts worth more nearly $12 million and that many lacked accountability measures. PPS Director Mike Rosen pushed for greater transparency and rigor in the contracting process but critics, including district staff, pushed back hard against Rosen’s efforts.

Now, Brim-Edwards, who won election in 2016, wants a wide-ranging look at outside PPS contracts. She copied Rosen on the memo she sent to Moore.