I hit up the Portland Bureau of Transportation about this with a polite, neutrally worded query that may or may not have contained the phrase "turning a two-block jaunt into a 16-block odyssey along whose interminable windings many of us will perish of cholera and/or old age." They replied that the diverters are there precisely to keep folks like you (and, less justifiably, me) from using neighborhood streets as thoroughfares, specially designated greenways earmarked for use by bikes.