On Tuesday night, WW reported on a 2011 sexual assault against the billionaire Mark Cuban, who owns the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise, stars on the ABC reality show Shark Tank and has talked of running for president.
A woman told Portland police that in April 2011, while she and Cuban were having their picture taken together at an Old Town nightclub called the Barrel Room, Cuban stuck his hand down the back of her pants in inserted a finger in her vagina.
Cuban adamantly denied wrongdoing when a detective interviewed him. He was never charged, and his attorney Stephen Houze says the allegation against his client was false. "This incident never happened," Houze said in a statement.
Reached during the Mavs' game last night, Cuban issued a one-sentence denial to the Dallas Morning News: "It didn't happen," he said.
The alleged victim tells WW she stands behind what she told police "1,000 percent."
Here are the police reports relating to the allegation broken into two parts: the first includes Detective Brendan McGuire's initial reports. The second includes the transcript of an interview with Cuban as well as the results of a polygraph test he took and an opinion from urology professors at The George Washington University on whether the alleged crime was physically possible.
Read the reports below, and WW's full story here.
