New Gun-Sale Restrictions May Violate State Law: The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries wrote a letter March 6 to Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek, advising them that state law would probably support a complaint that stores raising the minimum age for gun sales to 21 are engaged in age discrimination. The BOLI letter lends weight to two lawsuits filed March 5 by a 20-year-old Gold Hills, Ore., man against Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods, claiming the stores violated state law by refusing to sell him a gun before he turned 21. A former Lane County judge, Jim Hargreaves, first raised concerns on wweek.com that the age restrictions instated by Walmart, Dick's, Bi-Mart and Fred Meyer stores might violate Oregon's anti-discrimination laws. Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian says the policies probably violate those laws, but they were meant to "make public places safer." He told Courtney and Kotek he intends to introduce a bill in 2019 to place guns among the products listed as exceptions to the law—like alcohol and tobacco.