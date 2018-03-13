Last week, WW broke the story of a 2011 sexual assault allegation against Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks ("Oh My F***ing Lord, WW, March 7, 2018). Cuban was never charged, and the alleged victim never contacted the media or sought compensation. But WW obtained a 50-page police report of the investigation. Here's what our readers had to say about Cuban.
Steve Tait, via Facebook: "I don't like the guy. He's arrogant. He's power hungry. He acts too much like a bully. Maybe the sharks will eat him."
Nastala, via wweek.com: "I managed a few high-end downtown Portland restaurants in the late '70s and early '80s. Sexual abuse by powerful, wealthy males was rampant, and victims who actually reported were penalized through outright denials and intense personal diminishment. This story is a typical one."
AMB, via wweek.com: "He seemed awfully interested in getting the cop on his side."
Gifdsports, via Twitter: "It hasn't been a good month for Mark Cuban…only a matter of time until these pictures from a 2011 alleged sexual assault investigation leak and make it on the internet."
Carin Love, via Facebook: "No one going to point out how police sat on this for seven years? Anyone?"
Haggarded, via wweek.com: "Would need to hear the actual audio to better judge. Cuban sounds genuinely shocked at the allegations, but he could just be an amazing sociopathic liar."
Smintheus, via wweek.com: "Cuban is doing what, in my experience, liars typically do when confronted with something they've done wrong—they try to convince you that they couldn't possibly have done what they're accused of doing."
Backroad to Nowhere, via Twitter: "The Sports Illustrated report makes even more sense now."
Jake Giddens, via Facebook: "The 'I always show my ring finger in photos with women' comment is what really makes it seem like he's BSing the officer."
Grace Kelly, via Twitter: "Why am I not surprised? I guess that presidential run ain't happenin' anytime soon."
Maria Alisa, via Facebook: "The idea that this is physically impossible is so ludicrous."
