The question is: What's your goal? My goal isn't to fight for 3,000 years. That's one of the reasons why we didn't immediately seek grant funding, because I wasn't trying to build an organization that just existed for the purpose of existing—which is so many nonprofits out there. All these staff members, questionable impact, but they get by by being like, "But we're doing the work." There's a type of organizing that says that the only way you can build power is in the basement of a church every Wednesday. Then there's a type of organizing that says there are many ways that we can build power. The internet is one of those ways, and the phone is another one of those ways, and Twitter is another one of those ways. There are a host of things that we can do.