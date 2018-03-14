Portland Transgender Woman Sues Tinder: A Portland transgender woman is suing Tinder on March 13 for deleting her dating app profile after she added details about her legal sex work and transgender identity to her profile's bio. Ariel Hawkins says hours after she added the phrase "camgirl on the side. preop trans woman" to her profile, Tinder notified her via email that her account violated the app's terms of service and her account had been deleted. "I wanted to just find love like everybody else," Hawkins says. The company didn't respond to Hawkins' questions about why her account violated the app's rules. Other transgender women have alleged on social media that Tinder deleted their profiles without explanation. Hawkins' lawsuit, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, asks for a court order "prohibiting Tinder to continue discriminating against non-cisgender Oregon users."