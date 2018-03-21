Saltzman May Ask Voters to Fix Publicly Funded Elections: At a budget hearing last week, City Commissioner Dan Saltzman raised the possibility of asking voters to move the city's program for publicly funded election campaigns to the Auditor's Office. He's pushing the idea over the objections of Commissioner Amanda Fritz, who championed the program and wants to get it running, as well as Auditor Mary Hull Caballero. The Auditor's Office was responsible for a previous incarnation of publicly financed campaigns. Abuse of the system helped end the program and has contributed to Hull Caballero's reluctance to take it on. A charter amendment approved by voters may be the only means Saltzman has to compel the auditor to take on the new program.