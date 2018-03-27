Last week, WW revealed that the Oregon's women's prison, Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, failed to provide flu shots to most of its inmates. One prisoner, Tina Ferri, contracted the virus and died after not receiving a vaccination ("A Bug in the System, WW, March 21, 2018). While this year's flu season has been particularly severe, experts say Ferri's death at Coffee Creek—where only 18 percent of inmates were inoculated—could have been avoided. Here's what our readers had to say.