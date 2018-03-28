County Leaders Kept Shooting Threat Quiet: Leaders in the Multnomah County Department of Community Justice failed to inform staff or the public for weeks after a 16-year-old boy threatened to "shoot up" the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center, where the county houses teenagers held on criminal charges. Emails obtained by WW show that leaders within the agency knew about an FBI investigation into the threats as early as Feb. 2, but did not immediately inform staff. The county says DCJ leaders informed three staffers singled out by name in the threats on Feb. 15, but did not notify other staff working in the detention center. The incident raises questions about management at the county department responsible for incarcerated youth and adults on parole and probation. Director Scott Taylor announced his retirement March 14, giving no explanation for his sudden departure.