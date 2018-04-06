Gov. Kate Brown will announce this afternoon her decision on one the more controversial pieces of legislation to come out of the short February legislative session—Senate Bill 1528.
Today is the statutory deadline for Brown to decide whether to veto the bill.
SB 1528 would disconnect Oregon from the federal tax code and specifically a 20 percent deduction that the new federal tax code provides for S corporations and limited liability companies. (Large corporations such as Nike or Intel are C corporations are not eligible for the 20 percent break. S corporations and LLCs are typically small companies that pass income through to the personal tax returns of their owners.)
In effect, under SB 1528, small businesses in Oregon will get the benefit of that new deduction on their federal taxes but not on their Oregon taxes.
The revenue impact is substantial—$1.05 billion over the next six years, according to state estimates.
That's got small businesses and GOP lawmakers steaming mad.
In a statement today, T.J. Reilly of the Oregon Small Business Association implored Brown to veto the bill.
"This legislation forces our smallest businesses, including over 200,000 sole proprietors, to shoulder an additional 20% tax payment," Reilly said. "The average mom and pop business will pay an additional $359 in taxes under this bill. These are not Wall Street millionaires, these are the businesses you drive by on your way around town and think 'I wonder how they do it…how they handle all of the expense it takes to run a business.'"
State Rep. Julie Parrish (R-West Linn) and Tigard financial planner Chuck Jones published an op-ed in the The Oregonian this week also urging a veto.
But Brown's Democratic allies, including the lawmakers who passed the bill and the public employee unions and the other progressive groups that make up the Democratic base, desperately want the bill signed into law to help mitigate the state's structural budget deficit.
Brown will announce her decision in a 2 p.m. press conference this afternoon.
Comments