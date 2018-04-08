Three decades after the Rahjneeshees decamped from Oregon, residents remain fascinated.

That's one lesson from the wave of interest in the maroon-clad religious movement, sparked by the release of the Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country. This week's edition of WW combed through our archives to find that one reporter embedded himself with the homeless men recruited to Rajneeshpuram, while iconic author Katherine Dunn went toe-to-toe with sect mastermind Ma Anand Sheela.

What did WW news editor Aaron Mesh learn from this trip down memory lane? Our own bushy-bearded guru spoke to KATU-TV on Wednesday about the enduring lessons of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh.

