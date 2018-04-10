Last week, WW dug up reports from three decades ago, when thousands of Rajneeshees took over the tiny town of Antelope, Ore. ("Bhagwan but Not Forgotten," WW, April 4, 2018). A firsthand account from our freelance reporter, who was one of 3,000 homeless people bused to the compound in attempts to sway local elections, showed what life inside the place was really like. We also chronicled where some of the key players in the cult saga—mastermind Ma Anand Sheela and head guru Bhagwan—are now. Here's what our readers had to say.