Portland Influence on Coastal Race Rankles: As the May primary approaches, much of the heat is between Democrats. On April 16, three House D's from Portland—Reps. Alissa Keny-Guyer, Tawna Sanchez and Rob Nosse—and public employee union reps will host a fundraiser in Portland for Tiffiny Mitchell, a state employee who entered the race to replace state Rep. Deborah Boone (D-Cannon Beach) on filing deadline day. John Orr, a retired lawyer, and Tim Josi, a Tillamook county commissioner and former state rep, were already in the race. Boone is a moderate, as is Josi. Mitchell, a Service Employees International Union member, would allow Portland progressives to move their caucus to the left. The Portlanders' attempt to influence the primary is generating grumbling on the coast. Aaron Fiedler, a spokesman for FuturePAC, the House Democrats' campaign arm, says lawmakers from all over the state are weighing in. "It is not uncommon for individual legislators, acting on their own behalf, to take sides in a primary race," Fiedler says.