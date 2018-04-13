The Washington woman who drove her family's SUV off a Northern California cliff last month was intoxicated at the time of the crash, says a police report first revealed by the Associated Press today.
Jennifer Hart had been driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.102, California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter tells the AP. The legal blood alcohol limit for California divers is 0.08.
The toxicology report also found that Hart's wife, Sarah, and two of their children had taken a "significant amount" of Benadryl—the allergy drug known to make people drowsy. (It is often contained in over-the-counter sleeping aids.) Toxicology tests for a third child killed in the crash have not yet been released.
The police report also shows that none of the passengers in the car were wearing seat belts.
While the precise cause of the crash is still unknown, investigators now believe that the 100-foot plunge off the Mendocino County cliff was not accidental.
"We believe that the Hart incident was in fact intentional," Carpenter told the AP.
The bodies of Sarah and Jennifer Hart, 39, and three of their children were found near Mendocino on March 26. Two other children are missing, and one other body has been discovered by not identified.
One of the Hart children still missing, Devonte, attracted national attention after tearfully hugging a police officer at a 2014 "Black Lives Matter" protest in Portland.
The California crash occurred days after a neighbor of the Harts called child protective services with a complaint that the children were being withheld food as punishment.
