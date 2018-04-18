Court Extends Restraining Order Against John Bradley: On April 16, a Multnomah County circuit judge extended a restraining order against John Bradley, former CEO of R+H Construction. Last year, WW reported how, for decades, Bradley mentally and physically abused his wife, Kim Bradley ("For More Than 30 Years, Kim Bradley Hid from Her Husband," WW, Nov. 15, 2017). In March, Kim Bradley asked the court to extend the restraining order against her now ex-husband for a year. John Bradley opposed that request. But after several days of testimony, during which Kim Bradley presented what the judge called "credible" accounts of "extensive and chronic" abuse and John Bradley "undermined" himself with some testimony "inconsistent with fact," the court found it "reasonable for a person in Ms. Bradley's position to fear further acts of abuse." (The ruling, which includes expert witness testimony and new allegations of animal abuse, will be posted at wweek.com.) Kim Bradley says she's "relieved" by the ruling. John Bradley's attorney, Robin DesCamp, says the order is unnecessary because her client "has no desire for any contact with his former wife."