Last week, WW wrote about two new automated ordering and payment kiosks at an Oregon City McDonald's owned by state Rep. Janelle Bynum ("McBot," WW, June 13, 2018). The kiosks became a point of controversy when a local education activist derided Bynum's commitment to labor. Bynum says the new technology is aimed at helping customers, not decreasing the work force. Here's how readers weighed in.
Nathan Oleson, via Facebook: "Driving your car takes away horse-and-buggy rider jobs. Driving it over a bridge takes away ferry worker jobs. Using a smartphone kills switchboard operator jobs. Email and Facebook killed post office jobs. Welcome to living in a modern economy; jobs get destroyed and new ones are created all the time. Same as it ever was."
Capitalism Works, via Facebook: "This is what happens when the minimum wage is increased. Companies find an alternative to human labor."
James, via Twitter: "The world is moving to self-service. You need to be the one that knows how to program the kiosk, so you don't get replaced by one."
Michael Brand, via wweek.com: "The bottom line is a nonpartisan issue. It is neither Republican nor Democrat, neither right nor wrong, neither good nor evil. When that bottom line goes into the red, eventually nobody has a job."
Vi Jacoby, via Facebook: "[Kiosks] take jobs for young people away. [I'm] not a McDonald's customer anymore!"
Zahuindanda DeForrest, via Facebook: "I was surprised to see it took this long to show up in Oregon. I've traveled to numerous countries and seen the kiosks. It is the future. The real conversation is how we can create jobs that utilize the creative problem-solving skills of people that machines can't replicate."
Andrew Williamson, via Facebook: "Burgerville, take notes."
Sarah Keech, via Twitter: "This doesn't really reduce employment. Meals are now delivered to the tables by humans, and lots of old people still order at the counter—plus, the drive-thru. Duh. The kiosks are awesome to get extra free sauces!"
Jacks Prat, via Facebook: "I, for one, welcome our robot and oligarchical overlords. Convenience is so worth it."
Comments