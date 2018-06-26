“Animal Services management told us that their vision for staffing will lead to improved care,” the follow-up audit report says. “But during this follow-up, it did not appear that this vision had translated into practice.”

Auditors also expressed concern about animal services process for deciding whether an animal is safe for adoption and its record-keeping for animals that were euthanized.

Kim Peoples, the county’s director of community services, noted that animal services staff had addressed some of the 2016 concerns. But he did not dispute the new audit findings.

“We acknowledge that some areas continue to need attention and improvement,” Peoples wrote in a response.