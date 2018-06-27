The Oregon Constitution requires approval by three-fifths of each legislative chamber to pass new taxes, which Democrats would like the tools to do. In each chamber, they are one vote shy of a three-fifths advantage—the so-called super-majority (Democrats control the House 35-25 and the Senate 17-13). With Democratic anger at Republican President Donald Trump boiling over, this fall appeared to present the Democrats with their best chance in many years to take full control.