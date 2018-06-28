Buehler is attempting to tap into widespread dissatisfaction with Oregon schools. A joint legislative committee is currently conducting a year-long listening tour around the state in preparation for what is likely to be an ambitious push for reforms and new funding in 2019. Yesterday, the Annie E. Casey Foundation and Children First for Oregon released new data on conditions for kids in Oregon. The left-leaning Oregon Center for Public Policy highlighted in a tweet today the data in that report that makes Buehler's point—our schools are in trouble.