Judge Says Eudaly Can Block Activist on Facebook: A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly for blocking a local activist from her private Facebook page, declining to turn over the pages in response to a public records request, and allegedly bullying the activist. The judge ruled June 29 that Eudaly can say what she wants on her private Facebook page, and that her comments were not threatening enough to prevent activist Mimi German from speaking. Judge Michael W. Mosman also ruled the First Amendment does not give people the right to make city commissioners listen to them. "Ms. German's right to petition the City Council does not include the right that Commissioner Eudaly listen [to], or even be present for, Ms. German's testimony," the judge wrote. A Eudaly staffer tells WW the lawsuit was frivolous, but German plans on filing again. "I see it as positive," she says.