Multnomah County Prosecutor Takes ICE Job: A Multnomah County deputy district attorney left his job last month to start a new gig as a lawyer for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Chris Wyrostek, who worked as a prosecutor since March 2015, publicly listed his new job title at ICE as "assistant chief counsel" on his LinkedIn page. The profile disappeared after WW started asking questions about his career change, but he's still there. The move came just days after WW published emails revealing communication between Multnomah County prosecutors and ICE agents ("Deep Freeze," WW, June 6, 2018). Wyrostek's last day with the DA was June 15. He worked in the misdemeanor trial and Gresham misdemeanor units. In his parting message to co-workers, Wyrostek assured other prosecutors he would not email them from his new ICE address "so you don't end up in the Willamette Week after another fishing expedition."