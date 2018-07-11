The Oregon Education Association and its Central Oregon affiliate today withdrew their support for Dr. Nathan Boddie, the Democratic nominee in House District 52 (Bend).
As WW first reported June 25, FuturePac, the House Democratic campaign committee withdrew its support for Boddie, a physician. At issue were allegations of sexist behavior and a homophobic slur. The move came as a shock because Democrats own a 5,500 voter registration advantage in HD 52, which is currently represented by state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend).
The registration advantage meant a likely win for Democrats and a chance to gain a 36th seat and the three-fifths super-majority they've long coveted.
Then earlier this week, OPB reported that a Bend woman alleged Boddie put his hand down her pants in a Bend bar in 2012. Boddie responded by impugning his accuser's character.
Boddie has denied all wrongdoing. In a July 1 Facebook post, he blamed his problems on "special interest groups" and "wealthy out of town political committees."
But today the teachers union in the district Boddie hopes to represent joined the list of those withdrawing their support.
Here's the statement they released late Wednesday afternoon:
The Cascade Uniserv Council, the council comprised of central Oregon education associations, along with the Oregon Education Association's Political Action Committee (OEA-PAC) announced today their decision to rescind the endorsement of Nathan Boddie for House District 54.
"While this race is a priority for our association, the reports of Dr. Boddie's behavior are serious, credible, and unacceptable," Amy Sabbidini, a Bend-area high school teacher and OEA-PAC board director said in a statement. "It is critical that Bend residents have the opportunity to support a candidate that can fight for the public schools our students deserve."
Boddie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
