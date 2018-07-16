Ivo Trummer, who has served as the legislative director to Gov. Kate Brown for the past three years, is moving to the Port of Portland.
At the port, Trummer will work for Kristen Leonard, a Brown's former chief of staff. Leonard in turn reports to Port Executive Director Curtis Robinhold, who was chief of staff for former Gov. John Kitzhaber.
As a quasi-public agency that earns its money from it monopoly control of Portland International Airport (named last week by Travel + Leisure magazine as the nation's best domestic airport for the sixth year in a row), the port pays more generously than does the state of Oregon.
Trummer formerly worked for Business Oregon, the state's economic development agency, and before that put in stints as an advisor to former Gov. Ted Kulongoski and then-Speaker of the Oregon House Jeff Merkley (D-Portland).
Port spokesman Steve Johnson confirmed that Trummer will become the agency's director of government relations on July 30.
Brown has not yet hired his successor.
