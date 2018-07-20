Israel Elmasry, the owner of a downtown food cart called Small Pharoah's, saw criminal charges against him dropped today when his alleged victim agreed to allow the case against him to be civilly compromised.
Elmasry faced misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault in the fourth degree after a June 6 incident in which he alleged threw a Gatorade bottle at a customer and doused her with Sriracha sauce.
A cell phone video showed El Masry cursing at Carlotta Washington, a black woman who attempted to buy her meal with quarters.
In exchange for a $1,000 payment from Elmasry, Washington agreed to a civil compromise, which was granted by Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Leslie Roberts. The agreement absolves all parties from liability and prevents any charges related to the incident from being filed in the future.
