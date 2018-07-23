The Oregonian's top editor, Mark Katches, announced today he's leaving the paper after four years atop the masthead to become editor of the Tampa Bay Times, Florida's largest newspaper.
The Oregonian and the Tampa Bay Times first reported the news.
Katches, 55, came to Oregon in 2014 from the Center for Investigative Reporting in California, after earlier stints at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Orange County Register.
Under Katches' leadership, the O provided comprehensive coverage of the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge; lead residue in national guard armories and Portland Public Schools' decades-long failure to fire or discipline a predatory teacher. He expanded the paper's digital offerings significantly but also oversaw more rounds of layoffs as the paper contended with an industry-wide loss of advertising revenue.
He moves to a paper with a significantly larger circulation and with a different ownership model: the Newhouse family owns The Oregonian and dozens of other newpapers and magazines. The Tampa Bay Times is owned by the non-profit Poynter Institute.
Therese Bottomly, Katches' top deputy and a 35-year Oregonian veteran, will serve as interim editor until the paper hires a permanent replacement.
