Seventy percent of elected officials in the three-county metropolitan region who ranked the regional planning agency Metro either "fair" or "poor" at one of its core responsibilities: "ensuring an adequate supply of land for homes through management of the urban growth boundary."
The number comes from the results of a poll Metro commissioned from DHM Research and quietly released last month.
As Metro promotes the $653 million housing bond measure it placed on the November ballot, one group it will need to cultivate is the region's elected officials and their constituents—and convince them that putting Metro in charge of a new regional housing strategy is a good idea.
That may prove tricky. Only 1 percent of officials ranked Metro's management of the UGB as "excellent" while 24 percent called it "very good."
