In your most recent "Best of Portland" issue [WW, July 11, 2018], you labeled Grant and Lincoln high schools as the "Best Constitutional Scholars." As they have consistently made nationals, I can see how this would be a reasonable title to award them. However, as a public high school student enrolled at Franklin and a member of the constitutional law team, I know firsthand that inclusivity does not result in lacking constitutional scholars. Let me explain: Both Grant and Lincoln have a selective process for the team in which students apply and not all get in. Franklin allows all interested students to join. By either conscious choice or, more probable, privilege, the students who tend to make up the Grant and Lincoln teams are a combination of white and wealthy, and have access to stronger educational programs. Of course, students who are at a predisposition to succeed are more likely to make the team, granting them more efficient pathways to affluence and leaving less fortunate (but still interested) students behind. This is to say nothing against the students on the Grant or Lincoln teams, or perhaps even the coaches; it may be most accurate to fault the deep bias rooted in American society. Regardless of this, winning does not necessarily affirm students as the "best constitutional scholars." It is important to consider all of the factors that go into a gold medal—not just what lies on the surface.