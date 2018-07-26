Timothy Emmett Walsh was booked in Multnomah County Jail on Wednesday on charges of assault and intimidation for alleged verbal and physical assault of a 25-year-old transgender woman in Old Town.
According to the police report, officers were called to the 400 block of Northwest Glisan St. on Wednesday evening, where the victim "told police that she was walking with friends when an unknown male on a bicycle rode by and made a comment about a man in women's clothing."
The report continues: "The victim responded to the suspect, who then made a second comment about the victim's sexual orientation, then punched her in the face several times."
Walsh then allegedly took off on his bike toward the Greyhound Bus Station, where he was apprehended and arrested.
Police say the victim did not require medical attention at the scene. Her current medical condition is unknown, says Sergeant Peter Simpson, spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau.
"My attempts to reach her have not been successful," Simpson tells WW.
This assault comes just two months after the downtown murder of 28-year-old transgender woman Gigi Eugene Pierce.
Walsh, 38, is also being held for parole violation.
