Last Friday, Portland streets gained 400 e-scooters. And the city responded with enthusiasm.
Over the weekend, Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesperson Dylan Rivera says, Portlanders took the zippy new transport on a total of 5,000 rides.
With a surcharge of a quarter per ride—as is outlined in the permits awarded to scooter companies Bird, Skip and Lime—City Hall has made $1,250 so far.
If that ridership trend continues, the city stands to potentially collect upwards of $75,000 from the three companies during the four-month pilot program.
Alternative transit advocates are lauding the new scooters, and arguing critiques of rider behavior are ill-placed.
And today, a third startup announced its Portland launch: Skip says it will place another 200 e-scooters on the streets tomorrow.
