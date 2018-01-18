Dave's Killer Bread founder Dave Dahl rang in the new year with a new pad that's got a bird's eye view of downtown and the Cascade Range.
Multnomah County property records show Dahl closed on the new 2,920-square-foot condo in December, buying the downtown penthouse for $3.065 million.
That's a lot of bread—but not the highest price paid for a condo in 2017's booming market.
That honor appears to go to investor Jay Regan, whose company JCP Investments LLC bought a different penthouse in March for $4.5 million, records show. Each of the high-priced purchases came with a storage unit and three parking spaces.
The seller of the $4.5 million property may be familiar to eagle-eyed readers: He's Barnes C. Ellis, a onetime Oregonian reporter turned investment adviser.
Comments