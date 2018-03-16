Two Nike executives left the company amid allegations that they contributed to a culture of inappropriate workplace conduct, including demeaning treatment of women and immigrants.
Jayme Martin, Nike's vice president and general manager of global categories stepped down one day after the Wall Street Journal reported Brand President Trevor Edwards had left his position as second-in-command at the company and would formally retire in August.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the two corporate leaders allegedly "protected male subordinates who engaged in behavior that was demeaning to female colleagues."
Edwards had been rumored to be next-in-line for the CEO position before his unexpected departure from the company.
Comments