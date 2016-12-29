So the contract was signed. Prior to the signing of the contract there were basically ten broad categories of reforms that I would like to see. They are based on feedback that I've received from the community. They are based on feedback I've received from activists, based on my own observations, [and] based on national best practices around police accountability. And as you know there's been a lot of national discussions about police accountability, building trust. The contract fulfilled one of those ten, so we've got some work to do. Some of the accountability mechanisms have to be negotiated and bargained for. Example: As mayor, as police commissioner, I would like to have the final say on the HR issues. That currently is not something I cannot exercise.