The challenge: Four years ago, the city's water and sewer ratepayers were in revolt, and no hot button sizzled more than the fate of open-air reservoirs on Mount Tabor. That's why Fish bristled at being saddled with the utilities. But Fish steered the city through the water wars, increasing transparency and cutting big-ticket projects. One huge cost remains, however: The Bureau of Environmental Services also runs the city's share of the Superfund cleanup in Portland Harbor, a project that could cost upward of $746 million. A judge's decision whether sewer ratepayers will be on the hook for the cleanup is expected to be announced as soon as next week. The ruling could affect the city's general fund budget, as could a Jan. 6 announcement expected from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on its cleanup plan. (So too could the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle environmental rules.)