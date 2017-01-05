"I've certainly heard loudly and clearly from some in the Legislature that I did not listen," he responded after additional prodding. "Let's take the one example from the Legislature that people point out as being just a colossal failure—a failure to build a coalition. Three times I brought forward the Investment Modernization Act, and three times it got stuffed right back in my face. People say, 'Well, here's an example of how Ted Wheeler doesn't know how to build a coalition or listen or learn from his mistakes.'"