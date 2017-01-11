For the first time since legalizing short-term rentals in 2014, Portland City Hall has cracked down on a property listed on the websites Airbnb and VRBO with the full force of city code.
The owner of a house in North Portland's Humboldt neighborhood faces a possible $52,750.91 fine for charging up to $549 a night to rent six bedrooms.
(City rules generally prohibit renting out more than two bedrooms a night and require a permit.)
On Jan. 5, Portland hearings officer Adelia Hwang found "egregious" violations of city code by Dozer Construction, which owns the house on North Gantenbein Avenue.
Hwang ordered the company to pay a $10,000 fine and surrender all rent collected from Aug. 1 through Dec. 1, 2016.
The city and Dozer have until Jan. 19 to comment before the ruling becomes final.
Jennifer Farmer, owner of Dozer Construction, did not return a call seeking comment. Dozer's attorney, Andrew Seher, declined to comment. City officials declined to comment until the ruling becomes final.
