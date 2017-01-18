Kasia Rutledge: Any time somebody asks us—well, not any time. When local organizations ask us to provide legal-observer support, as long as their protests aren't something contrary to our values, then we attend. In the wake of Ferguson and the murder of unarmed black men across this country, there have been quite a lot of Black Lives Matter protests here in Portland that have been big that we have observed for. But over the years, we've observed for many, many, many protests.