Beginning at noon on Friday, TriMet may suspend bus and MAX service in Downtown Portland as the Inauguration Day protests kick off.
In November, after Republican Donald Trump's victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Portland protesters blocked streets as well as highways.
At a news conference, TriMet retreated from an earlier statement that the agency would suspend public transit service starting at noon on Friday, KATU reported.
In a series of tweets, Mayor Ted Wheeler said he had nothing to do with the transit agency's decision.
"TriMet, an independent entity, makes their own decisions regarding their operations," Wheeler tweeted. "I have spoken to Neil McFarlane, TriMet's general manager. I told him we are well-prepared to minimize disruptions and protect riders."
Wheeler announced yesterday he planned to crack down on protesters who block public transit routes and highways.
The Portland Police Bureau advised transit riders to seek alternative routes during the protests:
The events on Friday January 20, 2017, are anticipated to begin starting at 12:00 p.m. and last throughout the afternoon. There could be an impact to traffic and TriMet has announced they have developed contingency plans for transit; riders should check http://www.trimet.org/alerts in advance of any travel to learn about service disruptions and route changes.
