7. Don't talk to the cops.

"At present, their role is to use force to protect the status quo," says Reback. "Until that changes, just do not engage with them." Instead, organizers say to talk to the trained liaisons: peacekeepers and legal observers from the National Lawyers Guild. The Portland Police Bureau, as you might expect, disagrees with this advice. "Our preference would always be that people talk to us, and cooperate with law enforcement," says the bureau spokesman, Sgt. Pete Simpson. (The PPB's top advice, by the way: Don't destroy property.)