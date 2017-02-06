"As a man of Afghan and European heritage, I'm incredibly affected emotionally by the rise in 'white genocide' hysteria and other means of marginalizing those of Middle Eastern dissent and other immigrants. If I felt truly welcome in my birth city of Portland even, I would have remained but that is another story. So while I have empathy for the feelings of the protesters and I myself live in a new world of fear of racially motivated intrusions into my life now or later in life, I do not support the use of violence even against those that hate my kind.