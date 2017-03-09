If we as a state really feel that someone should have a right to stable housing—and that right should not be revoked from them for no cause—then let's talk about no-cause eviction legislation. But if we care about regular plain old for-cause evictions, which is the bulk of the load, and we care about us having too much instability and loss of housing and all the stuff that goes with evictions in low-income communities — then I think we need a different kind of policy approach.