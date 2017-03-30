Portland taxi service Radio Cab is throwing some major shade at Uber with it's building's sign reading "#DeleteUber" and "A ride with Uber is a ride with Trump."
The #DeleteUber social media campaign began in January after Uber turned off it's surge pricing at JFK airport, undermining a one hour taxi drivers strike by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance in response to President Trump's travel ban. New York taxi drivers refused to pickup or drop off passengers in an act of solidarity with demonstrators at JFK.
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was also under fire for his role in Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum, advising the president on technology related issues.
"Uber is starting to get some really ugly press lately and were tying to make sure the public sees it," Radio Cab General Manager Steve Entler tells WW. "We just thought we would ride the wave a little bit, that's all."
Entler says his frustration with Uber stems from an unfair lack of regulation limiting the market entry of Uber drivers.
"The business has been diluted out to all those drivers to the point where nobody is making a living anymore," says Entler. "There's an awful lot of them that don't even live in the city of Portland, my guess is half don't live in the city."
Entler says he knows drivers who are leaving the cab industry and going to do something more lucrative, like "flip burgers."
Following the popularity of the #DeleteUber campaign, Kalanick has since stepped down from Trump's advisory committee. The company has also pledged to create a $3 million legal defense fund for drivers with immigration issues.
Uber is currently under investigation by Portland City Hall for evidence of deceptive practices like greyballing, which allows drivers to avoid regulators. If found guilty, Uber could face fines or be barred from operating in the city.
It is still unclear how many users have deleted their Uber app after the campaign began, although it currently sits at #15 on Apple's app store.
