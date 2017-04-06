Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed an 11th-hour solution to one of the city's most intractable dilemmas: where to move the homeless camp Right 2 Dream Too.
Wheeler says he's struck a deal to move Right 2 Dream Too into a parking lot in the Rose Quarter. The site is owned by the Portland Bureau of Transportation, and is located between the Moda Center and the Willamette River.
The announcement comes days after Michael Wright, the owner of the camp's Old Town location, served Right 2 Dream Too with a formal eviction. Wright now says he'll give the camp an extension so it can move, reports The Portland Mercury, which has been closely tracking the impending eviction.
Wheeler's office says Right 2 Dream Too will be allowed to stay on the Rose Quarter property for two years, and the city will provide MAX passes to help people access social services, which are mostly clustered on the west bank of the river, in Old Town.
"Solutions around locating R2DToo have eluded the City for years, and it was unclear if this time would be any different," said Wheeler in a statement. "I want to thank the residents and representatives of R2DToo, Commissioners Fritz and Saltzman, and our respective staffs for sticking with it. Their dedication to collaboration and problem solving made all the difference."
The city has been looking for a new location for Right 2 Dream Too for nearly six years, ever since it popped up unauthorized at the Chinatown gate in 2011.
Right 2 Dream Too set up camp at the former site of Cindy's Adult Bookstore, a smut shop that former Commissioner Randy Leonard shut down for building code violations, setting off a legal battle with the store's pugnacious owner, Wright.
The camp flourished as protestors with Occupy Portland turned two downtown parks into tent cities in open violation of the city's anti-camping rules.
City officials, at first skeptical, warmed to Right 2 Dream Too's self-policing and meticulous organization. But multiple efforts to find the camp a new home rose and fell, in a drama that came to resemble an annual rite.
It's unclear how the relocation of the camp will fit into Wheeler's larger ambitions for the Rose Quarter. The mayor's office is considering several proposals for redeveloping the area, which was cleared of housing in the 1960s and '70s—mostly belonging to black families.
The area remains one of the most underutilized parts of the central city, and Wheeler has said he'll listen to ideas for building housing there.
