Multnomah County may have floated the idea first, but Seattle appears to be further along on project to house homeless people in backyard tiny homes.
A Seattle-based group, Facing Homelessness, is working to put 109-square-foot homes in backyards across the city as part of an effort to house the city's homeless population, the Seattle TV station KING 5 reported Friday.
The BLOCK Project's homes, unlike what's been talked about in Portland, would be built off the grid, meaning no hook-ups to sewer or electrical lines. The homes will have a compostable toilet and a shower and sink.
The group has already lined up four volunteer families. And for the first round of homes, the group is relying on volunteer labor, meaning the homes will cost just $30,000. The first families are expected to move in this summer.
