"In a quest to build Uber into the world's dominant ride-hailing entity, Mr. Kalanick has openly disregarded many rules and norms, backing down only when caught or cornered," writes Times reporter Mike Isaac, who broke the story in March on the company's use of Greyball technology to evade Portland and other regulators. "Mr. Kalanick was also responsible for risk-taking that pushed Uber beyond the pale, sometimes to the very brink of implosion,"