"Rob the rich to feed the poor!"
—Chant by Black Bloc protesters at the May 1 march in downtown Portland.
"The city has canceled the permit, based on the violence of the crowd."
—Portland Police Bureau loudspeaker van, announcing the city had revoked permission for the march after protesters threw projectiles, including full Pepsi cans, at riot police.
"You should be protecting the people, not the government!"
—A middle-aged woman downtown, shouting to a passing police riot vehicle on its way to confront Black Bloc protesters.
"That's not political speech. That's a crime."
—Mayor Ted Wheeler to the Associated Press, decrying the shattering of shop windows and vandalism of a police SUV.
"That was a riot!"
—A Portland antifa member, gushing as police made 25 arrests and ended the march after Black Bloc members set fires along MAX tracks and smashed the glass of shop windows.
