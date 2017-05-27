Mayor Ted Wheeler has cut short a trip to London after a Portland white supremacist allegedly murdered two men who confronted him for harassing women with anti-Muslim slurs.
Wheeler issued a statement this morning at 5:00, calling the murdered men heroes.
Wheeler, who left PDX at 4:56 pm on the first direct flight to London, was in the air when news of the violence broke. Wheeler caught the first direct flight back to Portland and is expected to be back at 2:30 pm today.
Police released the suspect's name this morning at 5:30 am this morning.
Jeremy Joseph Christian of North Portland is being charged with aggravated murder, among other felonies. He has not yet been charged with a hate crime, though police say he "may face additional charges" after the case is presented to a grand jury.
Full statement from the mayor:
"Two men lost their lives and another was injured for doing the right thing, standing up for people they didn't know against hatred. Their actions were brave and selfless, and should serve as an example and inspiration to us all. They are heroes.
"There is too much hatred in our world right now, and far too much violence. Too much of it has arrived here in Portland."
"My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives, and to those who witnessed what happened. Thank you to our first responders, who provided aid, and police who captured the suspected killer.
"Now is the time, we must come together as a community and love one another. We must reject hatred and violence. We must seek justice."
